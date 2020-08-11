GSA Trains 50 Agric Extension Officers In C/R On Aflatoxins

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has organized a training session for about 50 agriculture extension officers in the Central Region.

The trainer of trainers saw the 50 agric extension officers being educated on the dangers and management of the aflatoxin menace.

The GSA team also embarked on community visits in the Central Region with visits to Kwaprow, Elmina, Mankessim, Kissi and Brabedzi where they had interactions with over 250 farmers who mainly grow cereals and grains.

The education on aflatoxins continues to be an eye opener for everyone in its value chain.

Derry Dontoh, Head of Histamine and Mycotoxins lab of the GSA, led the discussions on Aflatoxins management after which Nathaniel Brako, a Scientific Officer with the GSA, presented on Aflatoxin Standards.

By Melvin Tarlue