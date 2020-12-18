GTA Outdoors ‘December In GH Events’ To Promote Tourism

Akwasi Agyemang

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has officially outdoored tourism promotion activities dubbed ‘December in GH Events’ to promote the country’s tourism sector during this yuletide season.

Mr. Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GTA, who launched the activities in Accra, said the aim of the authority was to create memorable experiences through entertainment, nightlife and ultimately promote tourism.

He said December in GH Events had been launched as a new tourism product by the authority, to attract tourists to Ghana, which is increasingly becoming the destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“In 2018, some Hollywood stars, their friends and families numbering about 150, spent their yuletide in Ghana for a festival dubbed ‘The Full Circle Festival,’ led by Boris Kodjoe, an Austra-American actor.

He said, in 2019, some 500 stars including their friends and families celebrated the Christmas and New Year in Ghana.

Mr. Sampson said the campaign was to showcase Ghana as a global destination for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The GTA Deputy Chief Executive Officer said the activities would be characterised by events that highlight Ghana’s unique role as an epicentre for culture and entertainment.

He said the events were also to compliment the ‘See-Ghana, Eat-Ghana, Wear-Ghana and Feel-Ghana campaign’, which was launched in 2017 to showcase Ghana’s attractions such as cuisine, costume and nightlife.

Mr. Sampson said the December in Ghana campaign had come to stay and that it was truly adding up to the numbers in terms of our tourism arrivals and receipts.

He said although the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a negative toll on tourism globally, the industry sought to bounce back through re-organisation and promotion of its core activities, while at the same time, observing all protocols and measures put in place to contain the pandemic.

He urged Ghanaians to support the initiative by participating in the planned activities, and in effect, help make the yuletide celebration in Ghana a unique attraction, both locally and internationally.

Some of the events slated include a trade exhibition at the Accra Digital Centre, Alte Bar at Untamed Empire, Sound Out – The Premium Art Exhibition at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), among others.