GTA To Enforce COVID-19 Protocols

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority

The Tema Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it will soon embark on a mass enforcement exercise of the COVID-19 safety protocols in the tourism sector.

The enforcement exercise of the COVID-19 protocols is geared towards containing the spread of the virus and ensuring the safety of the places and clients.

GTA said it would not hesitate to apply the law to the letter if managers of tourism facilities were found blatantly disregarding the COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Charles Buabin, GTA Tema Regional Director, said although restrictions were gradually being eased, tourist sites must continue to adhere to the protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview with GNA, Mr. Buabin emphasised that public beaches, night clubs and pubs must remain closed while group tours were restricted to minimum numbers amid strict physical distancing measures.

He said based on directives from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the protocols for the tourism sector were periodically revised and strengthened in line with COVID-19 measures.

The regional director mentioned that the tourism sector protocols were to keep visitors, employees, vendors, and the entire value chain players safe as the country gradually eased the restrictions.

He said that instructions would continue to be issued consistently under the operational guidance of the Presidential Task Force and health experts with strict monitoring measures.

He explained that the enforcement of the protocols also aimed at strengthening the tourism sector’s resilience to COVID-19 and safeguarding all stakeholders within the tourism value chain.

Mr. Buabin said the tourism sector protocols provided a framework to drive quality assurance, monitoring and evaluation of COVID-19 preventive measures.

“The protocols will also maximise effective recovery of the sector through the facilitation and improvement in the flow of information and coordination to enhance intelligence gathering and data sharing in the industry,” he said.

He said the GTA had developed communication materials, including posters, flyers and jingles, for the electronic media to educate the public on the precautionary measures of COVID-19 at various tourism establishments.

Mr. Buabin reiterated that tourism enterprises, accommodation establishments, food and beverages, entertainment enterprises, tourist sites and attractions, travel trade and event facilities were to display ‘No Mask No Entry’ signage at their entry points.

The management of these facilities, according to the GTA, must ensure the wearing of nose masks and protective wear by staff and guest, observation of social distancing and the provision of handwashing apparatus amongst others.