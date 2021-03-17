‘Sweden God’ Returns After 5 Years

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make his Sweden comeback this month after been named in their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo—five years after retiring from the national team.

Ibrahimovic, 39, scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting the team following their exit at the group stage of Euro 2016.

He has flirted with a return to Sweden a number of times and opened the door to a return in a newspaper interview in November 2020. Coach Janne Andersson flew to meet him in Milan to pave the way for his comeback.

The veteran wasted no time in hailing his comeback on social media after the announcement was made—informing fans of “the return of God” in classic Ibrahimovic style.

Speaking about Ibrahimovic’s return, Andersson said he was “the best we have had.”

“First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden,” he told the media.

“It is of course very funny that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team.”

Ibra is in line to feature against Georgia on March 25 and Kosovo three days later, while Sweden will also play in a friendly against Estonia on March 31.

Should his comeback go to plan then he has every chance of being named in Sweden’s squad for this summer’s Euros. The nation is set to face Spain, Poland and Slovakia in Group E.

If he does feature next week, he will become the oldest player in the history of Sweden’s national team.

The former Manchester United star is enjoying a superb season with AC Milan this term despite being on the verge of turning 40 – scoring 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances for the Italian giants so far this season.