GTA To Hold National Tourism Awards

Akwasi Agyeman

The Ghana Tourism Authority is set to organise the 17th edition of the National Tourism Awards on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Avenue, East Airport, Accra.

The awards will be under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The ceremony, which was instituted in 2006 to reward service excellence amongst industry stakeholders who have contributed immensely to the development of tourism in Ghana, would be on the theme: “Sustaining tourism growth: The role of the private sector.”

A total of 34 awards, which is mainly competitive, will be given to deserving tourism establishments and personalities, including Accommodation, Catering Services, Travel Services, and Media Personalities. A five-member national jury has been selected to review all nominations to select winners.

Among the dignitaries to grace the occasion are the Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, as the Chairman, and Mr. Yoofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) as the Guest Speaker. About 400 guests, including seasoned practitioners and industry players in the tourism value chain – Hotels, Travel and Tour Agencies, and Car Rentals – will be attending the event.

Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the Diplomatic Community, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and the Business Community will also be attending the event.

– GNA