NDC MPs Split Over General Mosquito

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC Congress (NDC) MPs are split over whether to back the candidature of the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is gunning to unseat the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo or not.

Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, on Tuesday, led some NDC MPs to the campaign launch of Mr. Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, to pledge the caucus’ support to the aspirant.

Among the NDC MPs at the event, which came off at the Kama Conference Centre at Labone in Accra, were Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah of Ellembelle, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare of Techiman North, and Kofi Adams of Buem Constituency.

But in a quick rebuttal, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has categorically denied the assertions by his Deputy Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed, who is also the MP for Banda, and called on the party’s rank and file and the public, to disregard the purported statement.

“The attention of the leadership of the NDC Caucus in Parliament has been drawn to a statement made by Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda and Deputy Minority Whip, at the launch of the election campaign of Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to the effect that the NDC Caucus in Parliament was supporting the candidature of Hon. Asiedu Nketiah for the position of Chairman of the party.

“The leadership of the caucus categorically denies the assertions by Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed,” Haruna said in a statement.

According to him, the leadership of the NDC Caucus never met on the matter, and as such has not taken any decision on any of the candidates contesting positions within the party.

The statement said the Banda MP’s attention was drawn to the matter and he had since rendered an unqualified apology to the entire caucus.

“We, accordingly, urge our rank and file and the public to disregard the purported statement made during the launch,” the statement read in part, adding, “We further wish to urge all members of the caucus to refrain from making such comments in the immediate future.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu