GTA To Hold Tourism & Investment Expo

Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)

The Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region is set to hold its inaugural Tourism and Investment Expo at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

The event, being organised to showcase the rich ecotourism potential of the municipality, will take place from April 14 to 18. It is on the theme: “Promoting Tourism, Trade and Investment in the Volta Region.”

The fair is a collaborative initiative between Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Advert Tower – an event company, Office of the Member of Parliament, Hohoe Municipal Assembly, and Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

According to a statement from the organiser, trade exhibition, tour to all tourist sites, town hall meetings and seminars would be key activities during the fair.

The statement said there would also be cultural exhibitions, musical performances, tele-market and food village as side attractions at the fair.

It said targeted participants were small and medium scale businesses, foreign and local investors, corporate businesses, tourism and hospitality businesses as well as partners and sponsors. GNA