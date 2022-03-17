NaCCA Boss Donates To Alma Mater

J.M. Anang (middle) supported by Nii Anyetei Anokwale Nsuro (left) and Janet Adade (right) to cut the birthday cake. INSET: A section of the items donated to the La Anteson Roman Catholic KG/Primary School

ACTING DIRECTOR-General of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), John Mensah Anang, has donated educational materials to the La Anteson Roman Catholic Kindergarten and Primary School.

The items included over two thousand books on phonics, mathematics, art materials and a piano. He said the gesture formed part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

Mr. Anang narrated his experience in his early childhood school days, in 1969 from primary one to primary six in 1975, especially how he went to school barefooted, and walk through the scorching sun during the ‘shift system’. He charged the pupils to make good use of the items and work hard towards becoming great people in Ghana.

Janet Adade, head of the school, thanked the JMA@60 Foundation for sharing with the school. She also pleaded with Mr. Anang to help in securing a resource person from the Music Department of the University of Ghana to help teach the pupils music.

A section of the items donated to the La Anteson Roman Catholic KG/Primary School

J.M. Anang (middle) supported by Nii Anyetei Anokwale Nsuro (left) and Janet Adade (right) to cut the birthday cake.

BY Christopher Kotei