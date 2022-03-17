‘Let’s Promote Traditional Music & Dance To Sustain Heritage’

Janny Flow

Traditional Ghanaian musician and dancer, Janet Quaye, known by her stage name Janny Flow, has urged the massive promotion of Ghanaian traditional music and dance to help sustain our cultural heritage.

According to Janet Quaye, who has been performing since age 15 at festivals and events across the country, westerners are often mesmerised by traditional music and dance, and are eager to learn more about the origins of the different forms of dances, including Kpanlogo, Agbadza, Adowa, Baawa, just to mention a few.

She opined that traditional music and dance formed a significant fulcrum of Ghana’s culture, and the government, among other music stakeholders had to preserve it for future generations. “We ought to pay massive attention to traditional music because it is the cornerstone of our ancestral heritage. Artistes who pursue indigenous music/dance ought to be encouraged because most of us don’t do this for fame but for the love of our country and culture.

“I always feel a high level of excitement when I perform for audiences, especially for westerners, who seem to have a better appreciation for our traditional music/dance than the youth of today.

“I believe that our rich traditions and culture make us unique and different from other African countries, and we must safeguard it for future generations.

“The future of traditional music looks very promising, because most of my colleagues often get invited to showcase authentic traditional drumming and dancing at festivals all over the world, and this should tell you how much our culture is being appreciated,” she said.

She added that it would be wonderful if the Ghanaian government could create an outreach programme that aims to re-educate the youth on the importance of cultural preservation, and re-energising the youth to take an interest in our traditional music and dance.

Quaye has performed around Ghana, and has been featured on numerous traditional music project groups such as Tesaa Cultural Troupe, Bukom Ensemble, Shidaa Cultural Group, etc.