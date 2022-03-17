Stonebwoy Rocks Dzodze This Easter

Stonebwoy

Popular award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, has been invited to perform at a musical concert in Dzodze to entertain his fans on Easter Monday.

The event, to be held at the White Dove Hotel, Dzodze, in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region, is being organised by Above One Entertainment in partnership with the management of the hotel to entertain music fans in the district this Easter.

The celebrated artiste, who has carved a niche for himself in the local and international music circles, will share the stage with some selected local artistes. The organisers are yet to announce the list of performing artistes invited to perform alongside Stonebwoy at the event.

Credited with several award-winning hit songs such as ‘Bawasaaba’, ‘Go Higher’, ‘Baafira’, ‘People Dey’, ‘Come From Far’ among others, the dancehall act is expected to perform most of his favourite hit songs during his two-hour non-stop performance on stage.

Recently, he delivered an irrepressible and thrilling performance in London at a concert held at the O2 Arena that got even the most reserved of individuals among the audience up on their feet in sheer excitement.

Commenting on the event, the Chief Executive Officer of White Dove Hotel, Mr. Prince Ronald Vincent Ahiadzro, who broke the news to Elorm Beenie, said he was very happy about Stonebwoy’s return to his community to entertain his fans.

“Stonebwoy is a very powerful musician with a huge fanbase across the country, and down here both the young ones and the elderly love him. Stonebwoy’s coming back to the community is like the second coming of Jesus Christ, and we can’t wait to see him climb the stage that day. I love music a lot, and I love dancing a lot myself so I can’t wait to meet him myself. It will be a very big celebration for our people this Easter,” he disclosed.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Above One Entertainment, Godwin Ahedor, also added that he is “quite elated that Stonebwoy who can decide to be anywhere or elsewhere in the world during the big festive season of Easter decided to choose Dzodze, and it is quite humbling.”

By George Clifford Owusu