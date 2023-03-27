GTA Urges Ghanaians To Patronise Local Products

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has urged Ghanaians to prioritise the patronage of Ghanaian products and services to promote Ghana’s culture and heritage and the local economy at large.

It said Ghanaians must show their patriotism in every aspect of their lives by patronising goods and services produced in Ghana, appreciating their local languages and names, showcasing the Ghanaian beauty, culture, the diversity of the country and the various tourism sites and attractions.

Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, GTA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said, as part of the Ghana Heritage Month, it was very important to encourage Ghanaians to have a change of mind about Ghanaian products and service, while encouraging producers and owners to improve their production and services to meet the required standards.

“Our products and services should be the subject of interest during this month, because the month has been dedicated to raise awareness and remind Ghanaians about struggles of our forbearers in attaining independence and the need for us to hold that in high esteem through appreciation of ourselves.”

He added that patronising Ghanaian products and services would create jobs and employment for more people, generate enough foreign exchange and revenue for government to be able to undertake projects and programmes for the nation.

Mr. Kusi said the GTA through various tailor made Ghanaian oriented programmes and projects over the years had tried to project and promote Ghana as a destination for all irrespective of race, colour or religion.

“We first introduced the Eat, Wear, Feel, and See Ghana initiative for Ghanaians to appreciate and eat our local foods, wear our locally made fabrics, feel our music and arts and take time to visit our tourist sites across the country,” he stated.

He noted that subsequently other initiatives like the ‘Year of Return’, ‘Beyond the Return’, ‘Destination Ghana’, ‘Experience and Share Ghana’, among others, were also introduced.

GNA