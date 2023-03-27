GMA-USA 2023 Set To Unveil Nominees

Kofi Kinaata

Organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) have announced that the nominees for 2023 edition of the awards will be unveiled on April 15, 2023 at Waterford 6715 Commerce St, Springfield, VA 22150.

The event is aimed at celebrating Ghanaian artistes and musicians in Ghana and those based in the diaspora, particularly the USA.

The awards ceremony will provide a platform to recognise Ghanaian music stakeholders in the United States of America (USA) and Ghana who have contributed to the growth of the country’s music industry.

The nominees unveiling ceremony is expected to bring together the best of Ghana and international artistes on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music with music fans.

After the official release of the nominees list, the general public will have the opportunity to vote to select their favourite artistes to win in their nominated categories in the voting phase, which begins soon after the unveiling of the nominees.

The founder of the awards scheme, Dennis Boafo, known in the showbiz scene as Don D, said a lot of preparations have gone into making this year’s event a memorable one. “We have come far and we know all eyes are on us,” he said.

He mentioned that this year’s edition of the awards ceremony is bound to exceed all expectations, adding that it will set the standard for awards ceremonies in the country.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that a lot is expected from us even though we keep raising the bar and setting new pace in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in the USA.

“And for that, we are making earnest preparations and we can confidently state that, this year’s event will surpass previous years. For instance, the entire production of the event will see a huge and massive revamp,” he said.

Last year’s event saw Kofi Kinaata taking home the ultimate award, Artiste of the Year.

It also saw Black Sherif, Diana Hamilton, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, among others bag various awards.

By George Clifford Owusu