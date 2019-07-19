GTF Postpones Taekwondo Championship

Frederick Lartey Otu

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has indefinitely postponed its 7th Mission Taekwondo Team Cup Championship due to clubs’ inability to register.

The championship, which was initially scheduled for tomorrow at the Korea Sports Complex in Tema, had yesterday as its deadline for registration.

Eligible participants for the championship were to belong to registered clubs which have paid their 2019 annual dues with Member Regional Associations (MRAs) which have also paid their annual dues to the GTF, as only few MRAs have done that but no club, hence couldn’t register.

Over the years, the GTF has been relying on individual members of the executive board for the development and promotion of the combat sport.

It also called on MRAs and registered clubs to, as a matter of significance, contribute their quota while adhering to the regulations of the World Taekwondo.

Article 6.2 of the World Taekwondo (WT) Global Membership System by-laws states that “All members of a MNA must have an active WT membership by no later than December 31, 2022. Any individual (Athlete or official) attending any WT G ranked Events must hold an active WT Global Licence. Each MNA has option, should they choose, to allow non-members of the MNA to receive WT licence.”

Article 16.1 IV of its statutes says “All MNAs shall implement the World Taekwondo Global Membership System in accordance with the World Taekwondo Global Membership Bylaws. MNAs that fail to actively expand the GMS within their territories or that are shown to be abusing the GMS system may have the GMS administration rights removed.”

GTF President Frederick Lartey Otu has expressed worry over the situation and encouraged all to be active members of the WT’s GMS.

“It is sad that we have to postpone this championship as no club has paid its 2019 annual dues, they could not register for the championship. We have to however note that we must progress as a Federation and must not mark time, the reason we want to have all our members move onto the GMS,” he indicated.

The championship is being sponsored by R & J Express Limited, Dr. Richard Barnor, Korean Residents Association and the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Courtesy: Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey