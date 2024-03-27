Guide Radio Introduces ‘Maximum Jazz With Yomi Sower’

Yomi Sower

Ghana’s premier entertainment radio station, Guide Radio 91.5, has introduced a new programme dubbed ‘Maximum Jazz with Yomi Sower’, a jazz music programme to entertain its cherished listeners as well as promote jazz music in Ghana.

The programme, aimed at enhancing the lifestyles of listeners,will be hosted by Yomi Sower. It will be aired on Saturdays from 4pm to 7pm.

The host of the show,BEATWAVES gathered, willthrill listeners with soothing jazz music from across the continent.

It has a segment called “Expatmattaz”, which as the name implies, caters for and targets Accra’s huge expatriate community.Maximum Jazz is expected to attractlisteners between the ages of25 to 60.

Its urban and trendy content, soothing jazz tunes coupled with host, Yomi Sower’s ‘sassy’, upbeat and seasoned presentation style, is a breath of fresh air on the airwaves.

This makes the radio show a good companion during drive time, in traffic, at home or in the office.

Consequently, Maximum Jazz is strategically positioned to assist businesses and corporations to reach their target markets when they partner with the radio show.

Based on the station’s commitment to change the trend of radio broadcasting in the country, the management of Guide Radio revealed that a number of educative and entertaining programmes will soon be introduced to educate and entertain its listeners.

Apart from radio broadcast, Maximum Jazz with Yomi Sower has been at the forefront of promoting jazz in Accra, and discovering new jazz talents, through numerous jazz events, tribute concerts, jazz workshops, jazz interest groups and meet-ups. One of its notable achievements is the annual Miles Davis Tribute Competition Ghana.

It is also an outfit running services such as hospitality/marketing consulting, brands management and events/entertainment planning for restaurants, hotels & corporate businesses.

For more information or sponsorship, contact: yomisower@gmail.com.