Talented Multimedia Institute Holds Graduation

The graduates in a group photograph with some invited guests

A TOTAL of ten students have graduated from the Talented Multimedia Institute, Kasoa in the Central Region after intensive practical training in video editing, television and radio presentation.

The 23rd and 24th graduation ceremony was held at the premises of Covenant Bible Family International Church at Kasoa.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of personalities, including stakeholders in both radio and television industries, past students among others.

The institute since its establishment over a decade ago has produced a strong set of talented radio and television presenters.

The ceremony witnessed ten students (a lady and nine men) passing out at the colourful occasion.

The moment of excitement and the climax of it all was when the certificates were presented to the graduates.

Addressing invited guests and students at the ceremony, Mr. Eric Akoto, the founder and director of the institute, revealed that the institute has trained many presenters currently working in radio and television stations across the country.

According to him, the institution has offered employable skills to the students, hence they should make use of the acquired skills to create jobs and wealth and reduce poverty in the country.

Mr. Akoto admonished the fresh graduates to eschew all forms unethical lifestyles and rather be hardworking and disciplined.

He charged the graduates to be good ambassadors of the school in the job market, stressing that “you have been taught how to fish at Talented Multimedia Institute and I expect you to shine in the job market.”

He advised the fresh graduates to always put what they have learnt during their intensive study at the Institute into practice, urging them to be humble and respectful.

During the graduation ceremony, all the ten graduates, in turns, displayed how to host radio and television programmes, with others too thrilling the large crowd with how to edit videos.

