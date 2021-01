The leader of Guinea Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embalo, has touched down in Accra, Ghana.

The Vice President of Angola, Bornito De Sousa, has also arrived in Ghana.

Both the Vice President of Angola and the Guinea Bissau Leader are in Ghana for the swearing-in of President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr Akufo-Addo will be sworn-in on Thursday, January 7, 2021 for his second and final term of four years.

By Melvin Tarlue