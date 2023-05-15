Guinness World Record Reacts To Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-Thon Attempt

Upon seeing the trend on social media, Guinness World Book Records responded to Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon (cook marathon) attempt.

Hilda Baci has officially surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon as of 7:46am on Monday, 15th May 2023 with 87 hours and 46 minutes against Lata Tondon from Rewa, India who 2019 completed the task of cooking for more than 87 hours, 45 and 00 seconds.

The 27-year-old chef over the last four days cooking marathon made delicacies from Nigerian cuisines with over 110 meals which geared attention to social media.

Guinness World Records reacted to Hilda Baci following a request by Alexander seeking Guinness to respond to her cook-a-thon success.

Alexander wrote; “Why is Guinness World Records not showing or talking about Hilda’s cook-a-thon? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube).”

In response to the inquiry, the Guinness Book of Records wrote on their official Twitter handle; “We’re aware of this amazing record attempt. We need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

Meanwhile, the likes of Tiwa Savage, Banky and wife Adesua Wellington, Teni, Spryo, and Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu cheered Hilda on as they networked and sang various hit songs to motivate her in an attempt to break the world record at Amore Gardens, Nigeria where she’s been cooking.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke