Gun Salutes Firing Across Britain In Honour of Prince Philip

Guns are being fired across the United Kingdom in honor of late Prince Philip.

The Death Gun Salutes are being fired by The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery to mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

In all, there 41 gun salutes in being fired on lands and seas.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday, April 9, 2021, aged 99.

One gun is being fired every minute.

The firing is due to come to an end by 12:40pm.

At the Tower of London, the Honourable Artillery Company fired a gun salute.

A gun salute was also fired at the Parade Ground, Woolwich Barracks in central London.

Also, Members of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery have fired a 41-round gun salute at Edinburgh Castle.

https://www.facebook.com/DailyMail/videos/276841050565942/?vh=e&d=n

By Melvin Tarlue