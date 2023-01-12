Gunmen Attack Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Convoy, Killed Seven

Gunmen, on Friday evening, attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State, and killed seven persons including three policemen.

The outspoken cleric was said to be returning to his Auchi base from Benin City after a foreign trip when suspected kidnappers opened fire on his convoy around Warrake village close to Auchi Town.

The well-armed gunmen killed three of his police escorts and four other yet-to-be-identified persons.

Also, Apostle Suleman in a recorded video after the attack, said he escaped assassination, even as he confirmed the killing of seven persons in his convoy.

He revealed the perpetrators to be those who have been responsible for scandalizing him previously.