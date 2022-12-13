GUTA Hails Govt For Cedi Action

Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has praised government for the outcome of the recent actions which have seen the strengthening of the local currency.

President of GUTA, Joseph Obeng stated that “the Ghana Union of Traders Association wishes to appreciate the efforts being made by the Government and the Bank of Ghana to stabilise the cedi.

“We urge the Government to continue with more efforts to sustain the programme and bring relief to the business community.”

Continuing, GUTA pointed out that as the cedi begins to appreciate, the association appeals to members of the business community to also adjust prices of goods and services accordingly, to make the consuming public feel the impact of this possible trend.

“We hope to see further and continuous appreciation of the cedi and envisage that the economy will turn around in the shortest possible time,” the statement concluded.

It would be recalled that GUTA at the height of the depreciation of the cedi and the distressful moments the business community endured expressed concern about the development.

Shops were even shut for days as part of a protest.

By A.R. Gomda