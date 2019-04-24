GWCL To build Hydro Electric Power System

Dr. Clifford Braimah at the Dalun water treatment plant

The Ghana Water Company Limited(GWCL) is planning to build a Hydro Electric Power system at Mampong, Weija, Barekese.

DGN Online understands that GWCL had already conducted a feasibility study at Mampong, Weija, Barekese.

The report of the study is to be presented to government soon for further decision to be taken.

The move by GWCL is to augment the power supply to its water treatment plants, thereby ensuring sustainable water supply for the populace.

The Managing Director of the Ghana GWCL, Dr. Clifford Abdallah Braimah, who addressed journalists on the matter when he paid a working visit to the Dalun water treatment plant, said the company depended on other utility to run their systems and that the inefficiency of the power companies was affecting the company severely.

According to him, the company has began the search for alternative source of power supply so that if it was not able to supply water, it would be blamed for that.

“Today they are blaming Ghana Water Company when the fault is not from us,” he said.

He mention that in June this year, experts would be brought into the country to assess and plant a horizontal turbine system in Dalun which would enable power supply to GWCL to help its water distribution in the Northern region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dalun