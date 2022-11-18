GWCL Won’t Demolish Houses Without Due Process – MCE

Hon Tina Mensah and DCE Patrick Kumor at the meeting with members of the Upper Weija Landlords Association

THE GHANA Water Company Limited (GWCL) has issued a notice indicating it will embark on a non-negotiable demolition exercise at the Upper Weija catchment area near Accra.

According to GWCL, all unauthorised structures in the area would be razed down and urged residents to vacate their premises.

But the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Weija-Gbawe, Patrick Kumor, in an engagement with residents Sunday, assured that the GWCL authorities would not proceed with the demolition exercise without following the due process of the law.

“The demolition will take place but will only affect the encroachers, and the GWCL will follow the due law process so don’t worry,” he said.

This statement of assurance follows a call by the landlords’ association in the Upper Weija area to the MP and the MCE over the recent notice of the demolition exercise.

The Chairman of the association, Benjamin Adams, confirmed the MP’s assurance to residents adding that structures illegally erected by encroachers around the newly-established government Senior High School was making it difficult for developers to complete their infrastructural projects.

“The MP and the DCE have assured us of no razing down of our buildings so we take their words of assurance to heart,” he said.

Member of Parliament Weija-Gbawe constituency, Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, also assured her constituents that despite the economic challenges, the government would continue with developmental projects in the constituency.

She said the government would go ahead to provide projects including educational infrastructures, hospitals, roads, and the extension of electricity as well as water to improve the living conditions of the citizenry.

She also advised parents to encourage their children to take their schooling seriously so that they could become good leaders in future.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke