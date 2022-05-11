Gyakie Celebrates VGMA Win

Gyakie

Songbird, Gyakie, has celebrated her Best International Collaboration Award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards by thanking Ghanaians for their support.

On May 7, she won the category with her chart-topping ‘Forever Remix’ featuring Nigeria’s Omah Lay. ‘Forever Remix’ was nominated alongside top songs including, Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore Remix’ (featuring Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur), Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon Remix’ (featuring Burna Boy), Darkovibes’ ‘Je M’appelle’ (featuring Davido), Amaarae’s ‘Sad Girls Love Money Remix’ (featuring Moliy and Kali Uchis), and Sarkodie’s ‘Non-Living Thing’ (featuring Oxlade).

But Gyakie and Omah Lay were adjudged the winners.

“Best International Collaboration, Thank you #VGMA23,” she wrote on Instagram.

On March 18, 2021, Gyakie and Flip the Music released her debut five track project, ‘Seed EP’, which included ‘Forever’.

The song became an instant hit, especially in Nigeria. She later put Omah Lay on the song for the remix, after the release of her EP.

When the song (Forever Remix) was released, it charted in over 20 countries on Apple Music, peaked number 10 on UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart, and peaked number three on Billboard’s Top Triller Chart. Currently, the music video for the song has garnered over 29 million views on YouTube, over seven million plays on Boomplay and 10 million-plus streams on Spotify.

She’s currently working on her second EP, ‘My Dairy’, which is set to be out in a few months.

Flip the Music, a Ghanaian owned record label, is founded by Emmanuel Sedo, who doubles as Gyakie’s manager.