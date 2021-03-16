Gyakie Hunts For Nigerian Collaboration

Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie is currently in Lagos-Nigeria to collaborate on the remix version of her hit track “Forever”.

‘Forever’ is a single off her debut Extended Play (EP) titled “Seed”.

According to her Instagram post sighted by DGN Online, the musician urged Ghanaians to watch out for her collaboration with a Nigerian artist on her forever track.

She wrote “The Forever Remix is closer than you think !👿.

Although the artist to be featured on the track is yet to unveil, some Instagram users have predicted Mayorkum, Omah Lay, or Rema are likely to be featured on the song.”

Gyakie recently won the Emerging Woman of the Year of 3Music Women’s Brunch show held on March 8, 2021, to mark International Women’s Day.

She was honored alongside other artists including Adina, and Diana Hamilton.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke