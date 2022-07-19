Gyakie Makes History Performing Two Int’l Shows On One Night

Songbird Gyakie is no doubt living the dream as one of Africa’s reigning young artistes.

She over the weekend made history performing to large international audiences in Europe while raising the flag of Ghana high out there.

The icing on the cake was that she performed on two shows in two different countries in a night, which is a rare feat among her contemporaries.

Gyakie performed in the UK at the Ghana Party in the Park and then jumped on the next available flight to perform in Germany at the Afro Matic Generation Live Concert where she shared the same stage with Diamond Platnumz.

“E20 UK – Heading to Ghana Party In The Park. Performing at 2:00 pm then I’m getting on a plane to Oberhausen in Germany to perform with the Eastern Lion, Diamond Platnumz. Wish me luck,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of her performance in the UK on Saturday.

Gyakie is currently one of the most celebrated female acts on the African continent. After releasing her two singles “Something” and “For My Baby” off her Sophomore EP titled “My Diary”, she has been on the road promoting the songs to international audiences.

She put up a sterling performance at the Ghana Party In The Park as music fans sang along with her performance.

Host by Akwaaba UK, the Ghana Party in the park is an annual outdoor festival held in London for the Ghanaian Community in the diaspora. It attracted visitors from the UK, USA, Canada Germany, Ghana and more.

The Afro Matic Generation Live Concert in Germany on the other hand was the first of its kind and it gave music fans the full experience of African music with performances also including Freak De L’Afrique and Christian Bakotessa.

The two cross-continental performances by Gyakie endorse her musical footprint as a rising international act.