Pregnant Woman, Daughter Killed In Gory Accident At Juaboso

Information available to DGN Online indicates that a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old daughter have lost their lives in a ghastly accident at Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North Region.

According to a report carried by Silver FM, the incident which occurred Tuesday July 19, 2022, involved a KIA truck with registration number AS-9238-22 traveling from Sefwi Bodi.

The truck is believed to have failed its breaks at Sefwi Juaboso and veered off the main road, crushing the pregnant woman and her child on board a stationary tricycle commonly called Pragya with registration number M-21-AC 1310 on the shoulders of the road.

“They died instantly”, an eyewitness told the media outlet adding that the rider of the tricycle survived but got his legs broken while the driver of the KIA is in the custody of the Juaboso police assisting in the investigation.

The bodies of the pregnant woman and her daughter have been deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital’s morgue for autopsy and preservation.

By Vincent Kubi