Gyakie Saves Ghana At 2022 Headies Awards

Songbird Gyakie made Ghana proud by being adjudged West African African Artiste of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards.

She is the only Ghanaian artiste to pick an award at the Nigerian award ceremony and it is also her first ever Headies awards.

The 2022 Headies Awards was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sunday. It was the first time it was held outside Nigeria. A lot of Nigerian artistes picked awards at the ceremony.

Among them were BNXN, Patoranking, Olamide, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Kcee and Fireboy DML.

Gyakie beat music giants such as Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Amaarae (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde) to emerge the best West African African Artiste of the Year award.

Gyakie has become an international phenomenon by kind courtesy of her global hit song, Forever. She has since become a household name in Nigeria.