Gyakie Set To Drop Album

Gyakie

Ghanaian afrobeat musician, Jackline Acheampong, better known by her stage name Gyakie, has announced the release of her debut album.

Famous for hit songs including ‘Forever’, ‘Joy & Happiness’, ‘Whine’, ‘Vacation’, and ‘The Journey’, among others, fans are excited about the surprises she has in store as she gets ready to release her debut album.

Gyakie is yet set a date for the album release. Having released two successful Extended Plays (EPs), she wrote, “How I plan to sneak in the album.”

Gyakie hasn’t looked back or slowed down despite releasing hit after hit, topping music charts, taking home several accolades, and playing sold-out gigs.

One of the tracks to gain recognition in the Nigerian music industry was the smash song, ‘Forever’, from her 2020 ‘Seed’ EP.

Her breakthrough single, which peaked at number one on the charts in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria, was her claim to fame.

In March 2021, Gyakie and Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay, collaborated to release a remix of ‘Forever’.

She has won multiple awards, including African Artiste of the Year at the Sound City MVCP Awards 2020, and Best Female MVCP Viewer’s Choice Awards 2021.

Gyakie, who has backed over 100 hit songs and collaborated with nearly all of the best Ghanaian musicians, keeps demonstrating that talent, hard work, and superb management, are the cornerstones of her success with each new milestone.

The daughter of one of the celebrated highlife musicians, Ernest Nana Acheampong, Gyakie, is regarded as the next big female act to come out of Ghana with her talent making way for her onto the global music market.

By George Clifford Owusu