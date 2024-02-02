Shasha Marley Commends IGP

Shasha Marley

Renowned Ghanaian reggae musician, Julius Amua-Sekyi, also known as Shasha Marley, has applauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his patience when watching drivers exhibit chaotic driving habits on the Spintex Road.

On Monday, January 29, the IGP caught everyone off guard by bringing order back to the Spintex Road, after some careless drivers, unaware of his presence in a traffic bottleneck, started driving recklessly.

Shasha Marley claims that the IGP chose to wait patiently in line to watch the driving behaviour of some of the drivers, rather than using his authority to blare sirens to clear a path.

The drivers were taken aback to discover that they were facing the IGP.

In an attempt to address the traffic congestion on Spintex Road, Shasha Marley created a song titled, ‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’, in response to the driving habits of the locals.

He emphasised that he was pleased that the IGP stopped a number of driver acting recklessly, and reminded them of the need to follow traffic laws, and being patient in crowded areas.

The unwary drivers, taken aback by the IGP’s appearance, were quickly taken into custody, and made to pay for their misdeeds.

Shasha Marley claims that IGP’s decision to start apprehending traffic violators was a response to his most recent song, ‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’.

The song calls to action for the nation’s transportation authorities to ensure unrestricted traffic flow.

‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’ is available for listening on all major music platforms, including YouTube.