Gyakie’s Forever Remix Hits 3rd On Billboard Top Triller Global Charts

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, is occupying the third position on the Billboard Top Triller Global chart with her song, ‘forever’ remix which features Nigerian artist, Omah Lay.

Gyakie is the only African singer on the chart.

American rappers, KaMillion and Cardi B took the first and second positions with their songs “Twerk 4 Me” and “Up” respectively.

Lecrae and Andy Mineo song “Coming in hot “ came fourth while Jennifer Lopez’s song “In the Morning” placed fifth. “Be Happy” by Dixie D’Amelio

placed sixth, Suktriti Kakar & Prakriti “Naari” song was seventh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNfvub7pQVZ/?igshid=1pme0epr8y18f

The sensational songstress, Gyakie took to her Instagram page to announce her latest international recognition, saying “Forever Remix #3🏆 Billboard Top Triller Global 🌎 thank you @gyakieChans💛”.

The Billboard Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on the social media app Triller based on a formula blending the number of views of videos containing respective songs, the level of engagement with those videos, and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke