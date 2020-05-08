Gyan Beats Them All… In Asia Champs League

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan still holds the title as the top African scorer in the Asian Champions League following his exploits in the competition with Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai.

Gyan completed a shocking loan move to United Arab Emirates side Al-Ain during the 2011/12 campaign from English side Sunderland.

The now 34-year-old became a household name in the Gulf region after his competition-high 22 goals fired the side to Pro League title, and also bagged a further one goal in the Asian Champions League.

After making the deal permanent the following season, Gyan went on to score a total of 73 goals, including 17 goals in the Asian Champions League during his three years stay with the club.

He spent two unsuccessful seasons with Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG before returning to the Emirati Championship to join Al Ahli Dubai on a season-long loan.

The Ghana striker scored two goals in the Asian Champions League with the club but ended the campaign with a total of eight goals in 14 matches before leaving to sign for Turkish club Kayserispor in 2017.

He returned to Asia to sign for Indian Super League club North East United FC on a one-year deal.

The club, however, released him after just three months into his contract due to his long battle with injuries.

It has appeared that the Ghana international is still sitting atop as the African with most goals in the continent’s top-tier inter-club competition with 20 goals.

He is followed by Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian giants Al Sadd, with 16 goals.

Gyan is also Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances.