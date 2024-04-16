Gyan Explains Kotoko Failed Dream

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has attributed his inability to realise his dream of playing for Kotoko to recurring injuries.

To the fine forward, the rampancy of injuries at the twilight of his illustrious career denied him the chance to play for the Kumasi-based outfit before hanging his boots.

He told Onua TV that despite being ready to feature for Kotoko, before joining Legon Cities in the domestic league, he struggled to regain full fitness.

Gyan stated, “I wanted to play for Kotoko before my retirement but injuries hampered my ambitions. Even at Legon Cities, I opted to play a few minutes to gain full fitness. But once I gained fitness, injuries struck again. That was how I began thinking of retirement. I really wanted to play for Kotoko.”

Gyan’s illustrious career left an indelible mark across Europe, Asia, and Africa, representing renowned clubs such as Udinese, Rene, Sunderland, and Al Ain among others.

Now a tennis fanatic, he remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and the African player with the most World Cup goals, recording six goals.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum