Gyan Launches Book April

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has announced the launch of his autobiography in April this year.

The Black Stars all-time top scorer opened up on plans for his new project when wrapping up on his special duties as a pundit on SuperSport on Sunday.

The former Sunderland striker had already announced plans for the book launch in an earlier post after meeting President Akufo-Addo.

“On Thursday, My Team and I, together with Anthony Baffoe and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, visited the President at the Jubilee House to have further discussion on my book launch. Thank H. E. President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he wrote on Twitter earlier.

According to Gyan, the book will inform readers about how he dealt with the pressure of playing at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for Ghana.

He gave a hint about the book when describing Sadio Mane’s earlier missed penalty kick and the late penalty which won the title for Senegal.

The Liverpool forward had already missed a penalty in the opening minutes of the game but was able to redeem himself with the most important kick of the game.

In like manner, Gyan found himself in same situation during the 2010 FIFA World Cup when he missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay which could have taken the Black Stars to the semi-finals of the Mundial.

“It’s the morning after yesterday’s historic win by Senegal and I want to thank you all for coming along my AFCON 2021 punditry journey on SuperSports TV. It was an experience worth all the work that went into it. I am glad you enjoyed my time on the various matches,” the former Al Ain man wrote.

Meanwhile, Gyan has arrived in Accra from South Africa where he fared well as a pundit on SuperSport.