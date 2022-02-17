Gyan Plays Safe…In Ghana-Nigeria Play-Offs

Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says it is difficult to predict games between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The two countries square up in March for a place in this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

However, with both teams disappointingly exiting the Africa Cup of Nations at the early stages, Gyan believes the rivalry between the two nations makes it difficult to call.

“Ghana and Nigeria is rivalry, you cannot predict. Anybody can win so we just have to stay focus and do what they have to do on the field, that is it,” he told Tv3.

“No matter what, we will keep on supporting them,” he added.

Despite not playing for the national team since 2019, the 36-year-old will be supporting his country to make it to the World Cup.

“Anybody who says he does not support the national team is a hypocrite,” he said. “When you are there and your country is losing, you will feel it because you are from the country.”

Ghanasoccernet