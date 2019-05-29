Gyan Seizes Club Properties

Asamoah Gyan (INSET) played for the club for two years

Drama unfolded in the offices of Turkish top-flight side Kayserispor after its player Asamoah Gyan sent debt collectors to seize properties belonging to the club.

The Black Stars forward was compelled to take the action after several failed promises of paying his outstanding wages of € 435,000 before the start of May.

This looks like the most drastic action taken by a footballer over his unpaid wages in Turkey where some clubs are notorious for not paying the wages of their players.

With his contract expiring at the end of next month and with no hope of the monies being paid, the Ghana general captain had no option than to send the debt collectors on Monday.

Gyan’s appointed debt collectors stepped in by moving to the club’s headquarters and loaded several items from office furniture, computers and even carpets.

Desperate to avoid global embarrassment, Kayserispor’s lawyers quickly contacted Gyan’s legal representatives to stop the operation and begged for more time to pay at a later date.

Having played for the club for two years, Gyan was not keen on courting bad publicity for the club and acceded to the request of Kayserispor lawyers.

It was the second time in one week that the international striker had taken such action over the money.

Under the leadership of Erol Badr, Kayserispor has suffered severe financial problems with several players said not to have been paid their salaries.

The Ghanaian footballer’s season even though blighted by injuries, has played 17 official matches, scored five goals and made three assists.

Gyan’s contract at Kayserispor will end on 30 June 2019 after joining the club on a free transfer two years ago.

His career abroad includes stints with Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, and Shanghai SIPG.

–ghanaguardian.com