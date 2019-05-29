Physician Joins Ashaiman NPP Race

Eric Gregory Kwatia

A 49-year-old physician, Eric Gregory Kwatia, has declared his intention to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashaiman Constituency in the next general elections.

According to him, he would lead the party in the Ashaiman Constituency to possibly take back the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections.

Mr. Kwatia said he is optimistic of winning the seat for the NPP. It is uncertain whether the former candidate, Alhaji Labaran Barry, will return to contest the position.

Confirming his intention, Mr. Kwatia said “with my experience in serving the NPP in many capacities since 1993 and serving under the former President J.A. Kufuor as well as the then presidential aspirant, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, I can confidently say I have all that it takes to win the MP seat in the 2020 elections.”

He asserted that although Ashaiman is an NDC stronghold, he was poised to win more votes for the NPP when given the node.

According to him, supporters of the NPP in the Ashaiman Constituency believe that the party is united and strong enough to take over power from the NDC.

He appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to lead the NPP in the constituency primaries to promote peace, health, education, sanitation and unify the party.

Since the 1992 parliamentary election which was boycotted by the NPP, the ruling NPP has since contested in all the successive elections held in the country with the last one in 2016.

The Ashaiman parliamentary seat is currently occupied by Mr. Henry Ernest Norgbey on the ticket of the NDC. He took over power from Mr. Alfred Kwame Agbesi who represented the constituents in Parliament for three terms.

The opposition NDC has won all parliamentary elections held in the country but lost to Emmanuel K.K. Teye of the NPP in the year 2000. It reclaimed the seat in 2004 when Mr. Agbesi won.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman