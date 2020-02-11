Gyan, Shatta To Grace Seven Great Games

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is expected to grace this year’s Seven Great Princes Academy Sports Festival, which is scheduled for tomorrow to Friday.

Also expected to grace the sports fiesta is dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The duo ‒ both past pupils of the school ‒ are expected to grace the anticipated games.

Close to 200 athletes will compete in seven disciplines for trophies, honours and scholarships. The disciplines are table tennis, basketball, scrabble, sack race, fill-in-the bottle, spoon and lime and musical chairs.

The Lower and Upper Primary departments of the school, which has two branches namely the Lartebiokorshie and Dansoman, will compete for honours in the fill-in-the bottle, spoon and lime race, musical chairs and sack race tomorrow.

“All is set for this year’s event. The students have really rehearsed and if that is anything to go by then we should expect the best form of games. Inasmuch as we believe in the children’s academic excellence, which is our hallmark, we also share the adage that a healthy mind lives in a healthy body, if they are sound physically, it guarantees academic excellence, hence the annual sports festival. Some of the kids are endowed academically and by way of sports, so we create such platforms for those who fall in this category to express themselves,” sports officials of the school said ahead of the games.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum