‘Pele Doesn’t Want To Go Out’

Pele

Brazil legend Pele is depressed over his poor health and reluctant to leave the house because he cannot walk unaided, his son Edinho said in an interview published in Brazil yesterday.

Pele, widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers in history and the only player to win three World Cups, spent most of his career with Brazilian team Santos before moving to New York Cosmos in the 1970s.

He will be 80 in October and has had hip trouble for years, which led to him now needing a frame to walk. Many of his recent public appearances have been in a wheelchair.

“He’s pretty fragile,” Edinho told TV Globo. “He had a hip replacement and didn’t have an adequate or ideal rehabilitation.

“So he has this problem with mobility and that has set off a kind of depression. Imagine, he’s the king, he was always such an imposing figure and today he can’t walk properly.

“He’s embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He is very sheepish, reclusive.”