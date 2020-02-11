Yahaya Is Nasco Player Of The Month

Yahaya receiving the Nasco player of the month trophy from Barima Okogyeatuo Agyemang, the Adontenhene of Dormaa Traditional Council. With them is Nicholas Ntow, Presiding Member of Dormaa Municipal Assembly

Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed and Berekum Chelsea Coach Asare Bediako have received Nasco player and coach of the month prizes.

Yahaya has been presented with his prize for being named the Ghana Premier League’s Nasco player of the month for January.

The striker received a Nasco 43-inch television and a customised trophy recognising his achievement.

He was presented with his prize during the half-time of Aduana’s league match with Hearts of Oak over the weekend.

The Aduana Stars hit man won the Premier League Nasco player of the month for January after beating off competition from Inter Allies’ Victorien Adje Adebayor, Berekum Chelsea’s Zacharia Fuseini, Medeama’s Prince Opoku Agyemang and Asante Kotoko’s Justice Blay.

Mohammed was in sensational form in the six games under review, weeks one to 6, which were played in December and January respectively.

He scored six times in six matches, including a hat trick. He also won the Nasco man of the match award twice.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea Coach Asare Bediako has also been presented with his prize for winning the Premier League Nasco coach of the month for January.

He also received a Nasco 43-inch television as well as a customised trophy from award sponsors Nasco.

