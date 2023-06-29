Gyan Storms Parliament

Gyan (R) with Speaker ( in hat) and Yaw Annoh-Dompreh

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has paid a visit to parliament as a gesture of gratitude for their support throughout his illustrious career

Gyan, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, enjoyed a successful journey spanning over two decades, during which he achieved numerous accolades and set records.

The former Sunderland striker began his visit by meeting with the Majority Chief whip, Annoh- Dompreh, who then accompanied him to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

During their interaction, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh expressed his admiration for Gyan, stating that parliament is prepared to support any future endeavours he undertakes.

He also encouraged Gyan to play a role in identifying and nurturing talents in the country.

Gyan, on his part, expressed his gratitude to the august House for their unwavering support throughout his career. Despite his retirement, Gyan remains an influential figure in Ghanaian football and continues to inspire the younger generation.

During his career, Gyan played for various clubs, including Liberty Professionals in Ghana, Udinese, Stade Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Guangzhou Evergrande, Kayserispor, and Legon Cities, among others.

Notably, he holds the record for being the highest-scoring African player at the FIFA World Cup, with six goals from his participation in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.

Additionally, Gyan is Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 51 goals in 109 matches, and was awarded the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2010.

In 2022, Gyan launched his biography titled ‘Legyandary’ at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, which received significant attention.

As part of his post-retirement plans, Gyan travelled to Wales, United Kingdom, in June 2022 to pursue his coaching badges, demonstrating his commitment to staying involved in the world of football.

Asamoah Gyan’s visit to parliament serves as a testament to his remarkable career and the impact he has had on Ghanaian football.

His legacy as a record-breaking goal scorer and influential figure will continue to inspire future generations of footballers in the country.