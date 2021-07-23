Gym Instructor Shot Dead At Home

A gym instructor whose name has only been given as Little was reportedly shot dead by unknown persons in his house at dawn yesterday.

The attackers stormed the house of the gym instructor at Tantra Hills, Golden Door in Accra on a motorbike and shot him dead after which they fled the scene.

According to report, at the time of the attack, Little was with a lady who had parked her car outside the house.

The identity of the lady has not been disclosed yet as at the time of filing this report.

Strangely, the attackers did not take anything from the instructor’s room neither did they cause any harm to the lady who was with him

Some of his gym partners and neighbours who came to the scene after the incident alleged that Little has been in a relationship with the woman for some time now.

The incident was reported to the Mile 7 Police at Achmota, Accra who came to the scene to convey the body to the mortuary as investigation commences into the attack

Meanwhile, the woman who was with the gym instructor has been taken to the Mile 7 Police Station to give her statement as part of the effort to investigate the dastardly act.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr