RCC, Parliamentary Caucus Discuss Sanitation Bye-Law

THE GREATER Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) led by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has held discussions on arrangements to pass a bye-law on sanitation in the city.

The initiative, dubbed: ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ [#operationcleanyourfrontage], is aimed at curbing the sanitation menace in the city which has dented the image of Accra as a gateway to Ghana and Africa at large.

The Regional Minister, together with some officials of the RCC on Wednesday met with the Greater Accra Parliamentary Caucus in Accra to discuss modalities towards the drafting, review and possible passing of the bill to provide a legislative backing for waste management in the city.

In attendance were powerful stalwarts from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who shared ideas on crucial aspects of the proposed bye-law.

In an interview with journalists shortly after the meeting, the Regional Minister indicated that the initiative was a new stage in the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ grand agenda as it aims at tackling and defeating the sanitation menace of Accra once and for all.

“We are moving to another stage of the ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda and that requires that we take the sanitation situation in the city to another level.

“The bye-law is to ensure that we tackle the sanitation issue within the city of Accra to befit its status as the capital city of Ghana,” he stated.

NDC Appraisal

Some leading members of the NDC who were part of the meeting showered praises on the Regional Minister for what they described as “a laudable initiative.”

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, in a post-meeting interview with journalists, commended the Regional Minister for the openness with which he was carrying out the programme, especially by seeking their contribution, describing it as a “smart progressive way of thinking.”

According to him, the initiative is one that deserves all support from all persons since “filth has no political colours.”

“Operation clean your frontage is a great idea. The Regional Minister has consulted us and sought our contributions. We have shared our thoughts on the initiative and as MPs, we will support any step that seeks to ensure that we have a cleaner city,” he remarked.

Former Mayor of Accra and MP for Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, on his part, stressed the need for unity from all stakeholders in ensuring the achievement of the objectives of the initiative while commending the Regional Minister for his dedication towards making Accra work.

He pleaded with all Ghanaians to treat the issue of sanitation void of any political sentiments and also consider it as a shared responsibility for all.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio