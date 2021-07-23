Sheer Africa To Educate Artistes On Copyright Law

DJ Alordia

Sheer Publishing Africa, South Africa’s largest independent publishing house and a proud sponsor of this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK), is set to host a seminar to educate Ghanaian artistes on copyright infringement law.

The seminar is in line with the vision of the publishing house to ensure that Ghanaian as well as African artistes acquire basic skills in music to enable them meet the challenges ahead of them.

It will provide participants with insight and knowledge about copyright infringement law, and legal structures in the music industry among others.

It will also help the participants to adopt strategies that will help them to push their music to the global market.

Speaking to the media, Sheer Publishing’s Senior Copyright Administrator and Client Liaison for West and Central Africa, Seidu Iddrisu, said the main goal is to bring music copyright education to the Ghanaian music community, by meeting with the nominees and hosting a publishing seminar to give artistes, especially up-and-coming talent, a better understanding of the publishing industry.

As a veteran of the Ghanaian music industry, recognised for his work across West and Central Africa, Mr. Seidu has been chosen to present an award on the night and he looks forward to sharing some wise words with the audience. This will not only uplift and educate Ghanaian musicians but create opportunities for marketing, sales, and collaboration.

The Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA-UK) was created to expand and develop the Ghanaian music industry and create recognition for its artistes across the globe.

The official award ceremony will be held in London, UK, on October 9, 2021. Selected Ghanaian artistes, who have excelled in their careers, will be chosen to perform at the ceremony.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke