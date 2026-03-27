Haaland Donates Rare Viking Manuscript To Inspire Future Generations

Erling Haaland

Not content with inspiring his country through football, Erling Haaland is now turning to history to motivate the next generation.

The Manchester City striker, who is Norway’s all-time top scorer with 55 goals in 48 appearances, has donated a rare 16th-century book of Viking sagas to his hometown of Bryne.

Haaland, who was born in Leeds while his father Alf-Inge Haaland played for Leeds United, grew up in Bryne. Together with his father, he purchased the historic book for 1.3 million Norwegian crowns (about £100,000), setting a national record for a book sale.

The manuscript is a 1594 printed edition of works by Snorri Sturluson, a 13th-century historian known for chronicling the lives of Viking kings, warriors, and everyday people.

Haaland has donated the only surviving copy to the local library in Bryne, ensuring it will be publicly displayed and accessible.

He explained that he wants people from his region to learn about their roots and be inspired by those who came before them.

“I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream through football,” Haaland said. “But books give many more people the chance to dream big and find their own path.”

The 25-year-old continues to shine on the pitch, currently leading the league scoring charts and playing a key role in Norway’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup—the nation’s first appearance at the tournament since 1998.