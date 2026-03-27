Western Region Unveils Groups For Women’s Division One Middle League

BY Wletsu Ransford

The Western Regional Football Association has officially announced the groupings for the 2025/2026 Women’s Division One Middle League, with six clubs set to compete for a place in the next phase of the competition.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Aboso T.T.C Park, where all matches will be played.

In Group A, Bisparadise Ladies, Fiase Golden Royal Ladies, and Blaccoe Queens will go head-to-head in what is expected to be a tightly contested battle for qualification.

Group B features Hassport Ladies, Wisdom Ladies, and Stepping Stone Ladies, with each side aiming to make an early impact and secure progression from the group stage.

The Middle League remains a vital pathway within the structure of the Ghana Football Association, offering ambitious clubs the chance to advance to the prestigious Women’s Premier League.

BY Wletsu Ransford