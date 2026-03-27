WAFU B Referees Workshop Produces New Generation Of Match Officials

New match officials and facilitators

The WAFU B Training Workshop for Young Referees wrapped up successfully on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, marking the end of five days of intensive learning and development.

The programme, which began on March 21, brought together 32 young referees from across member countries. Designed to shape the next generation of match officials, the workshop combined classroom instruction with practical on-field sessions.

Participants were taken through key aspects of modern refereeing, including fitness requirements, game management, and advanced technical analysis.

These lessons were reinforced through real-time match simulations, helping referees sharpen their decision-making under pressure.

A standout feature of the training was its interactive format, allowing participants to engage directly with instructors on complex and evolving scenarios in football.

This open exchange of ideas created a dynamic learning environment for the young officials.

Ghana’s emerging referees under the “Catch Them Young” initiative were among those who benefited, gaining valuable exposure to enhance their development.

The workshop also featured insightful sessions with Adama Guira and Precious Dede, who shared their professional experiences to motivate participants.

The closing ceremony was led by Philippe Tchere, alongside Yeo Songuifolo and Winifred Mawudeku. Participants were praised for their commitment and awarded certificates to mark the successful completion of the programme.

BY Wletsu Ransford