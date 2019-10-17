Hajia Alima Campaigns For ‘Yes’ In Referendum

Hajia Alima Mahama assisted by the MP, DCE and others cutting the tape to commission the edifice

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Ali Mahama has urged Ghanaians to vote ‘Yes’ in December, for the upcoming Referendum to decide on whether to introduce multi-party elections or not at the local level, through the amendment of Article 55 (3) of the 1992 constitution.

She said this during the commissioning of a multi-complex office for the Education Directorate and a six unit classroom block for the Aburi Anglican basic School in Akuapem South of the Eastern Region.

According to her, “On the 17th of December, 2019, you will be voting on a referendum; meant to amend the constitution. We are proposing that we should let district level elections be a part of us. Why should we have political parties at the national level but not at the district level?

You need to embrace and vote in favor of the referendum, get the MMDCEs elected” she stated.

She added that the appointment of the MMDCEs with power approval from the assembly, was denying the people on the ground particularly, on who should be the leader.

She explained further that “if presidents are elected, why shouldn’t we elect our DCEs and the MMDCEs who take charge in the district and for that matter, it is important we have them elected.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, O.B Amoah assured his people of channeling development projects to the area.

The DCE for Akuapem South District, Frank Aidoo, noted that with the provision of the edifice, the Akuapem South would witness a lot development.

He said that the provision of the education complex would aid in the effective discharge of duties of the various officers, to enhance educational development.

BY Daniel Bampoe