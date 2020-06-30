Hajia4real Gets House & Range Rover As Birthday Gifts

Hajia4real

Socialite Mona Montrage, otherwise called Hajia4Real, reportedly received a new Range Rover and a house at Trasacco Estates as birthday gifts.

The identity of the person behind the gift is, however, not known.

But the gifts were made public during Mona’s plush birthday party over the weekend, which was attended by Ibrahim Mahama, rich brother of ex-President John Mahama.

Other persons who attended the all-white themed party were Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, Shatta Bandle, among others.

Hajia4Real is the latest to receive a Range Rover as a gift on her birthday after Nana Aba Anamoah.