Hammond Grabs 2020 TPG Tour 1

Felix Hammond won his first Tennis Professionals of Ghana (TPG) title on Friday when he beat defending champion Johnson Acquah at the National Tennis Centre, Accra.

Hammond launched a stunning comeback from a set and a break point to win 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 in one hour, 45 minutes.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Hammond described it as “one of the biggest wins of my career, I didn’t expect to be in this position at all. I’m happy, very happy.”

The two-time TPG champion also said, “To see Hammond back at this level, it’s amazing, I’m really happy for him but sad I lost today. “

The 2020 TPG Tour 1 was sponsored by Boafo Amoako, a tennis enthusiast.

“I sponsored the TPG for the love of the game and also to motivate our current crop of players. This is just the beginning of good things to come for Ghana tennis. I will fully come on board to sponsor the 2nd TPG Tour 2 which is slated in March,” he added.