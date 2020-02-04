Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Alhaji Kebbeh

Alhaji Kebbeh

An Accra District Magistrate Court has issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of Alhaji Kebbeh for fraud.

Alhaji Kebbeh, believed to be about 52 years old, stout, dark in complexion and about 5.10 feet tall is being wanted for defrauding his victim to the tune of GH¢978,500 and issuing dud cheques.

According to the police, Alhaji Kebbeh often wears khaftan and is suspected to be hiding either at East Legon or at Spintex in Accra.

In July 2018, the police said the suspect approached the complainant and expressed his desire to buy petrol from him and succeeded in purchasing petrol to the tune of GH¢978,500.

The suspect then allegedly issued two post-dated cheques as payment for the petrol but when the complainant later presented the cheques to the bank, they were all dishonored.

When the complainant visited the office of the suspect, to his surprise, Alhaji Kebbeh had vacated his office and all efforts to locate him proved futile.

Therefore, the police are asking the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of Alhaji Kebbeh on 0244894275, 0242237320 or 0557446181 or call the police crime fighters number on MTN or Vodafone – 18555.